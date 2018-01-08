Two farmers to cycle length of New Zealand to raise mental health awareness

Two members of the Yorkshire farming community are set to cycle the length of New Zealand in less than three weeks to raise funds and support for mental health causes.Arable farmer and mountaineer Chris Brown MBE, and Chris I’Anson, Managing Director of farm feeds business I’Anson Bros Limited, will depart from the UK in late January 2018 after months of training. The pair will cycle over 2,200km, or around 1,500 miles, accompanied and supported by driver Paul Smith.The trip will take them from the very top of the North Island at Cape Reinga down to the southernmost tip of the South Island at Bluff. They aim to complete the ride in 19 days, averaging over 85 miles per day.The money raised via the team’s Virgin Money Giving page will be shared equally between the national charity Parkinson’s UK, which supports people living with a progressive neurological condition and funds research into it, and local charity Claro Enterprises, which helps improve the quality of life and employment prospects for people with mental health problems.Chris Brown, who is one of the few Britons to climb the seven highest peaks in each continent, said: “Parkinson’s UK and Claro Enterprises are both important charities which do amazing work nationally and locally within the Yorkshire region.“Both myself and Chris are keen members of Ripon Runners but as there’s over 75,000 feet of climbs to pedal up, this will be our cycling Everest.“We have been training hard and are looking forward to flying out to New Zealand. With the public’s help we would love to raise as much money as we possibly can.”Chris I’Anson commented: “When Chris came to me with the idea of a charity cycle ride across New Zealand, I just couldn’t say no.“It is going to be tough mentally and physically, however it is for two very worthwhile causes and knowing that all the money raised will be going to great charities will keep us going over the 2,200km journey.” Mental health in the countryMental health issues in the countryside and in farming communities often go unnoticed in wider society - which usually places an emphasis on mental health in cities and populated areas.Indeed, research carried out by Plymouth University into the experience of dementia in farming and farming families, and its impact on their businesses and home lives, has identified four areas of concern which need to be addressed if dementia in the countryside is to be managed.It is the first time that research has addressed this issue in farming.The four areas of concern identified by the study were: the farm environment; a reluctance to ask for help; support services, and; changing rural communities.However, social attitudes are starting to change. For example, a new project was announced last month which gets retired farmers together in a bid to encourage socialisation and highlight the issues of mental health in the countryside has received huge support.During the Christmas period, charity Rural Support launched their fifth annual ‘Christmas Hamper Scheme’ aimed at helping farming families in need .
