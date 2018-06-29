Two lambs killed in 'shocking' bow and arrow attack

Thugs have used a bow and arrow to kill two lambs in fields in North Yorkshire, with police calling it a "terrible and cruel" crime.North Yorkshire Police are investigating the "shocking incident" in which two lambs were killed with an arrow shot from a bow, in fields near Richmond.Some time between Friday 22 June and Saturday 23 June 2018, the two lambs were shot with an arrow from a recurve- or compound-type bow.They were found dead in fields near to Ravensworth Castle, Ravensworth. Officers from North Yorkshire Police are now investigating the incident.PC Mark Wood, Richmond Rural Beat Manager and Wildlife Crime Officer said: “This is a terrible and cruel crime, and I would urge anyone with any information about it to contact me.”
New data shows rural crime cost the UK £44.5m in 2017, with the future trend showing a rise in this form of crime as thieves become more “brazen” as they target the countryside.If you have information which could assist the investigation, dial 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Mark Wood at Richmond Police Station, or email mark.wood@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.