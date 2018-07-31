Two 'very different' dairy farms to join AHDB strategic network









Michael and Tony Ball, from Coton Wood Farm in Derbyshire are robotic milkers, and are the fifth farmers to join AHDB's strategic dairy farm network.Three-times-a-day milker William Baillie, from Hillhead of Covington, in Lanarkshire, are the sixth.Both farms calve all year round and will openly share their performance data as well as holding regular on-farm meetings as part of AHDB’s optimal dairy systems programme.The network provides opportunities for farmers to learn from each other. It forms part of the AHDB Farm Excellence Programme which currently comprises a nationwide network of 55 strategic and monitor farms.Jon Parry AHDB Head of Dairy Knowledge Exchange, said: “The farms give us greater geographical coverage and enable us to showcase two operators who have chosen alternative paths to run successful businesses.”Farmer brothers Michael and Tony Ball are the first robotic farm to join the farm network.The brothers farm in partnership with their parents, who purchased the farm in 1977, and together they run a 500-strong herd across two sites.Originally autumn block calvers, the brothers faced increasing competition for labour and decided to move to all year round calving with the installation of eight Lely robots in 2014, to manage the milking process.Completed in April 2016, the transition was complemented with automatic silage pushers, scrapers and calf feeders.Commenting on their appointment, the brothers said: “We want to share our experiences with other farmers and are hoping that becoming a strategic farm will focus our business direction and enable us to pay more attention to key performance indicators (KPI’s)”.