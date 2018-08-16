Two young farmers needed to represent NFYFC at Oxford Farming Conference

Two young farmers are needed to represent the National Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs at one of the biggest farming conference's in the UK.Two scholarship places are available for Young Farmers' Club (YFC) members who can represent the Federation at the Oxford Farming Conference in January 2019. The Worshipful Company of Farmers is continuing its support for NFYFC scholars at the 2019 Oxford Farming Conference, which is themed a World of Opportunity.YFC members aged between 20-26 now have an opportunity to apply for two scholarship places.Accommodation, food and training are provided within the scholarship package and all bookings are made by NFYFC.Tom Wells from Brigg YFC received a scholarship for the 2018 event, calling the whole experience "very enjoyable"."I met lots of new people which has given me much greater professional connections and allowed me to ask tailored questions of these experts of industry,” he said.The NFYFC said potential scholars should be keen to learn and participate, represent YFCs and share their experience with the membership, and have practical or educational experience in livestock or arable farming.To be considered for a scholarship, please submit your reasons on why you should be considered for this great opportunity, include contact details, your YFC membership number and your CV to Sarah Palmer.