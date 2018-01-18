UK animal health sector speaks of 'growing uncertainty' about future

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

National Office of Animal Health Limited (NOAH) has released its second 'Brexit Barometer' report.It has revealed that increasing levels of complexity and a lack of government progress overall were found to be key contributors to the rising concerns.However, the findings revealed that despite an increase in levels of uncertainty compared to the previous Brexit Barometer in May 2017, the industry is by no means losing hope.NOAH’s Brexit Conference, held in November 2017, where the sentiment survey in the second Barometer was undertaken, revealed many areas of convergence and ways in which organisations and stakeholders across the sector are working together to achieve a successful Brexit.The changing sentiment was tracked across the same six lenses: animal health and welfare, public health and food production, trade and investment, R&D and innovation, bringing new products to market and post-licensing controls for the overall market.Key findings include public health and food production, which remains the most optimistic of the six areas overall with over a third (38%) feeling ‘optimistic’ or ‘very optimistic’.More than a third (39%) now feel ‘optimistic’ or ‘very optimistic’ in comparison to 30% previously with regard to bringing a product to market.Trade and exports continue to be a cause for concern with almost a quarter of respondents (23%) now feeling ‘very pessimistic’ in comparison to 0% who previously felt this negative.NOAH also gathered feedback from delegates on the level of progress the industry feels is being made by Government against each of the topics, which revealed an increasingly negative sentiment.84% considered that Government is not progressing well with negotiations overall, and 85% considered that in terms of bringing a product to market negotiations are not progressing well or even progressing at allNOAH Chief Executive Dawn Howard said the second Brexit Barometer report paints a picture of "growing uncertainty", which the industry "needs to address".“Whilst Government progress is a major contributor to the rising concerns, we cannot be complacent and simply wait for action from Government.“The overriding sentiment as we enter the ‘post-divorce’ stage is that avoiding a ‘hard Brexit’ would present us with opportunities that we can capitalise upon and an optimistic undertone came through.“Recognising key areas of concern is of paramount importance so that we are ready to take action to achieve success within these areas. Safeguarding a skilled workforce, championing the UK jobs market and looking ahead to what may be in store with regard to regulatory changes and licensing frameworks are all possible even at this early stage.”The next Brexit Barometer will be launched in summer 2018.