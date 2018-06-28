UK-based biotech start-up brings livestock blood test to Canada

A Suffolk-based technology start-up is to meet growing international demand for its highly sensitive and specific blood test for bovine TB by establishing a Canadian subsidiary.PBD Biotech, just 12 months on from its initial launch of Actiphage, is establishing the Saskatoon subsidiary to support its first overseas commercial activity.Detecting tuberculosis in livestock and wild animals is a challenge worldwide. In England, bovine TB devastates thousands of farming family businesses every year and tens of thousands of cattle are culled annually in because of it. Now investors, such as New Anglia Capital and others, have invested £125,000 in PBD Biotech. It has enabled the company to take the next-step in getting the Actiphage technology into international markets
It follows a Canadian mission undertaken by the company earlier this month, supported by non-departmental public body Innovate UK.It was through the 2017 Saskatoon Regional Economic Development Authority’s (SREDA) Agriculture Technology Harvest Program that PBD Biotech first showcased its technology to farming organisations in the region.The relationships formed have been so fruitful that the company has chosen the province for its base. Alex Fallon, SREDA President and CEO explained: “Saskatchewan has long been a leader in animal and food health and is always looking to implement new processes and technology that benefit farmers and customers.“PBD Biotech’s expansion to Saskatchewan will position the company for success in the Canadian market and ensure we’re at the forefront of utilising innovative products in this key sector.”Disease detectionActiphage technology has the potential to become a significant tool in the detection and control of tuberculosis, Johne’s Disease and other mycobacterial diseases in animals as well as humans.
PBD Biotech’s highly sensitive and specific assay detects live bacteria in the blood or milk of cattle, sheep, elk and other exotic species in just six hours.It offers veterinary surgeons and farmers the opportunity for early and accurate detection of live bacteria, facilitating improved containment and control of diseases as well as food safety.In May 2018, the UK Government accepted PBD Biotech’s phage-based technology for exceptional private use on TB-stricken cattle herds in England.International discussions are now underway to market Actiphage in multiple regions including the USA, France, Dubai, Argentina, Brazil and Canada.PBD Biotech was founded to develop and commercialise the Actiphage test from a technology originally used to detect TB in humans and adapted by Drs Cath Rees and Ben Swift at the University of Nottingham.It was set-up with funding from Nottingham University and New Anglia LEP’s co-investment fund. The new funding will support international commercialisation of the diagnostic products and further field-based validation.