UK crop company wins major environmental award

Environmental Crop Management (ECM), based in the North West, has been named European winner of the Environmental Respect Award.The company was then put forward to a grand final in Washington, USA, where it was recognised further by being awarded the Environmental Crop Management Ambassador of Respect award.The awards programme has run since 1990 to honour crop protection retailers and distributors for demonstrating excellence in environmental stewardship.Winners have consistently demonstrated how they have gone above and beyond to raise awareness of the importance of protecting and enhancing the environment while ensuring productive, profitable agricultural practices.Judges praised ECM for its pioneering approach to on-farm projects focusing on climate change and biodiversity.The company has shown innovation with a number of projects working with more than 1,200 farmers on strategic approaches to crop protection and integrated pest management.At its base near Warrington ECM has installed many bird boxes and feeding stations in the hedgerows to demonstrate the success of some of the environmental practices it encourages.ECM’s owner Peter Clare was presented with the award at the Cheshire Ploughing Match.He said: “It’s a real honour to be recognised for our work with farmers to create farming systems that minimise any environmental damage while providing safe food for consumers across the UK.“We have demonstrated that profitability, respect for biodiversity and best environmental practice can be mutually compatible.”The company has also received a Green Apple Award at the House of Commons for a water projection project.