UK farmer joins seven pig producers in winning major innovation award

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



They are the winning entrants in the EU PiG Innovation Group Grand Prix and have each been awarded the title of EU PiG Ambassador.It is an annual competition designed to identify best practice on pig farms and share it with pig producers throughout the European network and beyond.British farmer David Goodier has won best practice in the 'precision production' category.The farrow-to-finish producer is measuring and managing gilt body condition more accurately.This is to help retain more young sows in the herd and improve sow lifetime productivity, while reducing the replacement rate of gilts and associated costs.EU PiG coordinator Ben Williams, of AHDB in the UK said of the competition: “It shares new knowledge and practical case studies all in one place online, helping producers across Europe find out about the ideas and systems already out there that can help improve their own farm’s efficiency and sustainability.“It’s a bit like going on a study tour without having to travel. EU PiG is providing another way for producers to pick up information and experience directly from each other.Mr Williams added: “It is about connecting pig producers and others across Europe to help ensure an evermore efficient and competitive industry.”Daily manure removal to reduce emissions - NetherlandsImproving young sow retention - United KingdomEasy weighing of pigs for slaughter - NetherlandsOlive oil as a source of fat for pigs - BelgiumBirth management in loose farrowing systems - AustriaNovelty enrichment material - SpainDifferent feeds as zinc oxide alternatives - BelgiumCross-company approach to PRRS - Belgium