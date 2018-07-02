UK farming celebrated for efforts to reduce antibiotic use at major event

The UK farming industry fought off entries from as far afield as Malaysia and New Zealand competing for recognition of efforts to slow curb antibiotic use.The Antibiotic Guardian Awards, an annual event developed in 2014 by Public Health England (PHE) looking to celebrate those who curb antibiotic use, saw the UK farming industry reap most awards.The evening started with Chief Medical Officer Dame Sally Davies acknowledging the antibiotic stewardship achievements of the poultry meat and pig sectors within her opening speech; it ended with a tally of three wins and three ‘highly commended’ awards for farming.In the end, top honours in the Agriculture and Food category went to University of Bristol Veterinary School’s ‘AMR Force’ programme which researches key topics around veterinary antimicrobial resistance. Alongside it, both the British Poultry Council and Wayland Farms were highly commended.It was the Responsible Use of Medicines in Agriculture (RUMA) Alliance who secured top spot with its ‘Target Task Force’ initiative, a cross-sector collaboration between vets and farmers to identify baseline antibiotic usage then set and agree specific targets for species as diverse as pigs, sheep, gamebirds and fish.
Dr Diane Ashiru-Oredope from Antibiotic Guardian, who is also Lead Pharmacist of the Antimicrobial Resistance programme for PHE, remarked that it had been a “clear unanimous winner, scoring very highly among the judges”.RUMA bagged its second win of the evening in the Community Communications award for the #ColostrumIsGold campaign.Running throughout February, the campaign aimed to cut the need for antibiotics in neonatal and older animals through improved colostrum management at birth.Progress madeAmy Jackson, who collected the awards on behalf of RUMA, said it was a "very proud moment" to see the farming industry celebrated for its efforts to cut down antibiotic use.She said: “The last two years have been incredibly hard work for all involved in engaging the farming industry with the issue of antibiotic resistance. But tonight’s event, including the number of entries from farming and the quality of the shortlists, shows the progress we’ve made.“The discussion really has moved on from ‘who is to blame’, to ‘what can we do?’, and the best practice on show will help us all take a truly One Health approach in the future.”
Other shortlisted entries in the Agriculture & Food category were Pyon Products, The Co-op, Tesco, MSD Animal Health, Waitrose Farming Partnership and University of Nottingham. Semex and ABP were also shortlisted in the Innovation category.The wins continued in other categories which were more healthcare-focused. One such category, the Prescribing & Stewardship award, was hotly contested with 10 shortlisted entries including various NHS Trusts and a leading Malaysian hospital.