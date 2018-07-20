UK govt keen to make presence known at Royal Welsh amid Brexit uncertainty

The UK government will attend the Royal Welsh Show with a stand at the showground to give rural industries and members of the public the chance to speak to Ministers, amid growing industry uncertainty over the Brexit negotiations.The Royal Welsh Show will commence in Builth Wells next week (23-26 July), and for the first time, the UK government will attend in a bid to highlight current and future policy.The Secretary of State for Wales, Alun Cairns will host a ‘women in agriculture’ event at the UK government stand on the showground, to celebrate the role women play as farmers in Wales.Businesses will be able to visit the Department for International Trade (DIT) Export Hub – a 32 tonne, 40ft long lorry with DIT’s regional International Trade Advisers on hand to set out the steps that Welsh companies need to consider if they want to begin exporting.The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) will be promoting the GREAT campaign: Food is GREAT, and the Home Office will also be there to provide advice on the EU Settlement scheme that will protect the rights of workers in Wales post-Brexit.
The Royal Welsh Show is Wales’ biggest agriculture event, attracting over 240,000 visitors every year, and the UK government is keen to make its presence known amid growing uncertainty within the industry.Alun Cairns said: "We need to be bold and ambitious and maximise the opportunities Brexit brings. To achieve this it is vital that the UK and the Welsh governments work together – as well as with businesses – to ensure our rural economy can continue to grow."The Welsh Secretary will be joined at the show by Defra Secretary Michael Gove on Tuesday, where they will host a reception at the government stand to meet industry leaders, businesses and show-goers.