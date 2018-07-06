UK policy framework which prevents unfair competition needed, farmers say









Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



A new document by the Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) highlights the fact that an "unprecedented legislative void" will be created post-Brexit.The union says this would allow policies across the UK’s four nations to diverge to the extent that they may result in market distortion and unfair competition between farmers.This could cause significant disruption to the functioning of the UK’s internal markets and supply chains, the document highlights.Moves to make the EU’s CAP more flexible from 2021 have prompted widespread concerns on the continent of a move towards re-nationalised agricultural policies.Such a move could distort trade and introduce unfair advantages for some farmers and producers.Yet the dangers of similar distortions occurring within the UK have been "ignored or eclipsed by other issues", according to FUW.FUW President, Glyn Roberts said the union is "fully committed" to Welsh devolution, but the UK must "work together" to develop approached which are mutually beneficial for farmers and internal markets.“Some have welcomed the freedom to develop differing national policies which have little regard for anything other than World Trade Organisation rules, and refuse to even acknowledge the dangers major divergences could bring,” said Mr Roberts.“Our paper presents clear arguments as to why this should not be allowed to happen, and sets out for discussion broad principles for a post-Brexit UK agricultural and rural framework and the mechanisms by which these should be agreed.”The establishment of a governance framework comprising decision making bodies which respect devolved powers while agreeing, enforcing and arbitrating agreed common rules has been called for in the document.Such a framework would agree on the shared common objectives which underpin agricultural and rural policies. It would also include a fair funding formula which reflects national needs.Mr Roberts said the upheaval caused by Brexit, coupled with numerous political and practical concerns, has left the industry with a "void".“This opens up the risk that gulfs between national policies will lead to major trade distortions and gross disadvantages for some farmers, regions and sectors - something brought into stark focus by the differences between the stated aspirations of the Welsh, Scottish and English administrations in terms of future agricultural policies,” Mr Roberts added.The FUW President said the paper is aimed at promoting discussion on what a UK policy might look like, and was not a policy proposal.“Nor is it comprehensive in terms of what is likely to be required in detailed proposals. Rather, it sets out the kind of broad principles which might be built upon in order to establish a meaningful UK framework which respect both devolution and avoids the clear dangers of a carte blanche approach,” he added.