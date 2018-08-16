UK's first farm drive-thru opens to on-the-go consumers

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Rhug Estate, situated near Corwen, Denbighshire, north Wales, has made retail history this week.It has broke ground by opening the drive-thru at the entrance to Rhug farm. It is believed to be the first drive-thru, set up on a farm, in the UK.The farm will offer organic meat to consumers, including beef, lamb, chickens, turkeys, geese, wild bison, and Japanese Sika deer.The new drive-thru is positioned at the entrance to the farm, situated on the busy A5 road running in to north Wales.Visitors who are short of time can now visit the drive-thru to purchase food and drink from the farm.Lord Newborough, owner of the Rhug Estate said: “In this busy world we live in I recognise that not everyone has the time to stop and enjoy a delicious meal."The new Drive Thru will complement the facilities that we already have and provide an easy, quick, solution to the hungry traveller who wants to get back on their journey without delay. This will hopefully have broad appeal to locals and holiday makers alike.”The organic farming enterprise extends to two farms and has grown over the past 20 years to nearly 8,000 acres.