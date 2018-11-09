UK's first rural crime day of action commences

Early Start for the National #RuralCrime Days of Action



In an unmarked van, with a clear message to criminals who travel to Lincs to offend against rural communities - KEEP OUT



Rural Crime Team working through the weekend on Intel & Enforcement#OpGalileo pic.twitter.com/RPYV066Odx — Phil Vickers (@CIPhilVickers) November 8, 2018

Are you travelling within or through Avon & Somerset today ? Support our delivery of Rural Policing #ruralcrime#ukruralcrimedayofaction#RuralCrimeMatters pic.twitter.com/ZaS4VgDDdZ — ASPolice Rural Crime (@ASPRuralCrime) November 8, 2018

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Organised by the National Police Chiefs’ Council, there are events and activities taking place in forces across rural England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Thursday (8 November).The National Rural Crime Network (NRCN) said they are "committed" to supporting the efforts to tackle crime in rural areas so that people are safe.NRCN Chair, Julia Mulligan said: “I will continue to fight for rural communities, who should not have to put up with sub-standard services just because of where they live.“This simply cannot be tolerated. Despite the passionate and professional police officers working incredibly hard day-in, day-out, they and the communities they serve are being let down because priorities lie elsewhere,” she said.In fear of crime, being let down and feeling ignored – the 2018 National Rural Crime Survey reveals rural Britain is living on the edge.Three years on from the first survey, the 2018 results – from over 20,000 people – show that the perception of policing in rural communities is poor.The survey shows it is much worse than in urban areas – only 27 per cent of respondents say their local police are doing a good job – 11 per cent lower than when the same question was asked in 2015 and lower than the national figure from the Crime Survey of England and Wales which finds 62 per cent rate the police in their area as good or excellent.Crime, and the fear of crime, is leading to emotional strain and a loss of confidence, particularly among young people, families and farmers, the survey also shows.