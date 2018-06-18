UK's last medieval working-farm to go up for sale









The Laxton Estate, located in the small village of Laxton in Nottinghamshire, is best known for having the last remaining working "open-field" system in the UK.The open-field system was the prevalent agricultural system in much of Europe during the Middle Ages and lasted into the 20th century in parts of western Europe.Under the open-field system, each manor or village had two or three large fields, usually several hundred acres each, which were divided into many narrow strips of land.The strips or selions were cultivated by individuals or peasant families, often called tenants.The Lord of the Manor, his officials, and a Manorial court administered the manor and exercised jurisdiction over the peasantry. The Lord levied rents and required the peasantry to work on his personal lands.Today, Laxton has much conventionally farmed land, but retains a significant part of the medieval system.Although the village is now recognised as an important heritage site, it is home to working farmers, who rely on the land for their income.The system is protected today by a Parliamentary undertaking given by the Crown Estate Commissioners on their 1981 purchase of the Laxton estate.But the Crown Estate has now decided to put Laxton on the market this summer after admitting it is not the best landlord to manage a heritage business as well as a commercial one.Iain Mills, rural asset manager for The Crown Estate, told the: “As a commercial real estate business, tasked with delivering strong returns to Treasury, The Crown Estate is focused on sectors where it has scale and expertise and can therefore best deliver value.“The Laxton Estate, which operates the UK’s last remaining example of open field system farming, requires specialist management and ongoing investment, to preserve its unique model and heritage.Mr Mills added: “As such, we recognise that it may be better managed as a heritage asset."A government body such as the National Trust or Historic England could take over the farms. However, the local community envisage an independent trust to safeguard Laxton’s heritage.