UK second largest importer of ice cream in world, new data shows

The United Kingdom is the second largest ice cream importer in the world after Germany, according to new data.In 2016, approximately 1.2 million tonnes of ice cream were imported worldwide; remaining stable against the previous year figure.The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +3.3% from 2007 to 2016; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years.According to the report "World: Ice Cream - Market Report. Analysis and Forecast to 2025", recently published by IndexBox, the growth pace was the most rapid in 2010, when import increased by 13% from the previous year level.Global ice cream import peaked of 1.2m tonnes in 2015, levelling off in the following year. In value terms, ice cream imports totalled $3.3bn in 2016.
The total import value increased at an average annual rate of +3.1% over the period from 2007 to 2016; the trend pattern remained consistent, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being observed in certain years.Over the period under review, global ice cream imports attained its maximum level of $3.5bn in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2016, it failed to regain its strength.The imports of the twelve major importers of ice cream, namely the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Portugal, Denmark, Austria, Sweden, and Czech Republic, represented more than half of total import.In value terms, Germany ($323M), the UK ($315M) and France ($228M) constituted the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2016, together comprising 26% of global imports. These countries were followed by the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Portugal, Austria, Denmark, Sweden and Czech Republic, which together accounted for a further 31%.The data follows news of the NFU re-launching its digital ice cream map for summer 2018. The map shows where farmers across England and Wales are producing British dairy ice cream.The map is designed to connect the public with local dairy ice cream producers and help people discover top quality British dairy products as well as the stories behind each unique producer.Top ice cream importing countries
1. Germany (323.2 million USD)2. United Kingdom (315.3 million USD)3. France (228.2 million USD)4. Netherlands (195.4 million USD)5. Spain (180.8 million USD)6. Belgium (169.8 million USD)7. Italy (136.9 million USD)8. Portugal (78.7 million USD)9. Austria (77.7 million USD) 10. Denmark (67.3 million USD)11. Sweden (66.3 million USD)12. Czech Republic (51.5 million USD)