UK to export dairy to China in deal worth £240m

The UK will export dairy to China in a deal worth £240m over five years, according to the International Trade Secretary, Dr Liam Fox.China has approved imports of UK-made dairy products such as cream and yoghurt.Dr Fox, who is currently in China attended the UK-China Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO) in Beijing, announced the deal.He said: “This is my fourth visit to China this year and I’m delighted to see the completion of this deal, bringing significant benefits to dairy producers across the UK at a time when British food and drink exports are at a record high.”
The UK currently exports dairy products worth £1.7 billion worth per year.The deal follows news of China giving the green light to allow British beef imports for the first time in twenty years.Prime Minister Theresa May has previously signalled the start of a “golden era” in relations between Britain and China.
Great news for #UK particularly Northern Ireland as China opens its dairy sector to UK companies. Another fantastic example of DIT trade negotiators banging the drum for UK business and our top quality produce. Thank you to Minister Ni in China for his cooperation #FreeTradeUK pic.twitter.com/FQaeltBS9N— Dr Liam Fox MP (@LiamFox) August 23, 2018
