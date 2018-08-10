Union encourages Northern Irish farmers to buy locally grown grain

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The plea follows a tough year weather-wise for the industry, which has faced a wet winter and a summer drought.According to Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) seeds and cereals chairman, David Matthews, every farm business is facing financial pressure.He said trading grain between farmers and buying local straw makes "economic sense" in the current climate."This cuts haulage costs and can deliver higher quality rations. It also helps to boost local sourcing credentials as part of quality assurance with the major retailers," said Mr Matthews.Harvest has started early in many areas as a result of the dry weather, with it inevitably bringing mixed fortunes for farmers.“The conditions seems to have given winter crops a boost and while yields may be down, quality is good," he continued."However, the jury is still out on spring crops. The wet weather meant most went in late, therefore did not have much time to get established before the dry weather arrived.”