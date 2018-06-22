Updated wayleave framework to speed up rural broadband roll-out





The framework, developed by the CLA and NFU, includes advisory rates of payment for the installation of new underground digital infrastructure on private land, representing a 4% rise on previous rates set in 2012.The updated national Rural Communications Agreement, announced at the CLA Connected Countryside conference this week, will be made available to all broadband infrastructure providers.Available to all broadband infrastructure providers, the new wayleave agreement is designed to make it easier for landowners and broadband providers to reach agreement.The CLA, which represents 30,000 landowners and farmers, said people in rural areas have fought "long and hard" for better broadband provision.CLA Deputy President, Mark Bridgeman said: “The wayleave agreement that we announce today will help speed up fixed line broadband delivery without eroding property rights. It creates a national framework that provides certainty for individual landowners and smooths the way for faster roll-out.“This revised national Rural Communications Agreement is the culmination of more than a year’s work, and we are pleased to announce this positive step forwards. But there is more work to do: the CLA will keep the pressure on broadband providers to deliver the fast, affordable and reliable connections that the countryside needs, and we will hold Government to their promise of a Universal Service Obligation of 10Mbps by 2020.”The NFU said it is rural broadband connection is "increasingly important" to farmers and those with diversified businesses.NFU Vice President Stuart Roberts said: “We very much hope that this updated agreement will help to deliver broadband to rural areas which currently have poor, unreliable or non-existent broadband connection. Fast rural broadband is essential for our forward-thinking and dynamic farming industry, especially as we approach exiting the European Union.”The updated agreement suggests advisory payment rates for installation of equipment that landowners can enter into with companies wishing to install a broadband network.The agreement also sets out the rights and responsibilities of both landowners and broadband operators. The suggested rates and agreements will help to cut down the time and cost of negotiating individual wayleaves, making it easier and more cost effective to get the infrastructure for broadband put in place.