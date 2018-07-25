Vets raise welfare concerns for badgers trapped in cages during heatwave





The warning from British Veterinary Association (BVA) comes as the current heatwave showing no signs of abating.There are reports that badgers may be trapped with no access to water until the cages are checked, which may not be until the following day, the BVA said.Natural England, the government advisory body that issues cull licences, has issued a best practice guide that stipulates that culling should be as humane as possible with measures taken to mitigate against adverse weather conditions.However, traps are routinely set during the day and then checked the following morning, meaning that a badger may be in a cage for over 12 hours, according to the BVA.In past consultation responses on Bovine Tuberculosis and badger control, the 17,000 member strong veterinary organisation has called for stronger guidance to ensure that cages are checked regularly throughout the day, especially in the morning.The body has also called for culling processes to operate as humanely as possible with special consideration for badgers trapped in inclement weather.BVA President, John Fishwick has urged Natural England and Defra to review what is happening currently in cull areas and take action if required while the heatwave continues.“There are obvious welfare concerns if badgers are being trapped in extreme temperatures with no access to water for long periods of time,” Mr Fishwick said.