Video illustrates dangers of ‘silent killer’ hydrogen sulphide when mixing slurry

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The dangers of working with slurry gases has been highlighted in a video recorded by an Argyll farmer, who believes his investment in a gas monitor has saved his life on more than one occasion.With many farmers working with slurry at present, this is a stark reminder of the dangers of extremely poisonous hydrogen sulphide, known as ‘the silent killer’.Mixing slurry can be a particularly dangerous job as the gas is released very quickly, and in large quantities, as soon as the mixing starts.The first 30 minutes are the most dangerous, with farmers told to leave the shed as soon as the mixing starts – and to stay out for at least 30 minutes.Even a low concentration of hydrogen sulphide can knock out a person's sense of smell. At higher concentrations, a person exposed would rapidly find it harder to breathe and become confused – and at certain concentrations, just one breath can kill.Although a gas monitor should never be used as a substitute for working safely it can help to provide reassurance, according to NFU Scotland.David Colthart of Achnacone Farm, Appin, has shared his video following the launch of efforts this week by the Farm Safety Partnership Scotland (FSPS) encouraging farmers and crofters to make safety a priority.Mr Colthart bought the gas monitor as an ex-hire seven years ago after a friend pointed out about his neighbour who had died after exposure hydroden sulphide.He says that for just a few hundred pounds this has been a lifesaver for him on more than one occasion and he urges others to make that investment as it could prevent their death or injury.Scotland’s farm safety record continues to be one of the poorest across the UK. According to the Health and Safety Executive, over the last five years 10 people have been killed by asphyxiation or drowning, including when working with slurry pits.However, this does not include those who have had ‘near-misses’ with slurry gases.In this video, following the mixing of slurry underground, as Mr Colthart approaches the machine and shed whilst still outside, the warning sounds when half the deadly level of gas has been reached, which is a warning to ‘get out’.The second beeping gives a warning of the ‘deadly’ level as he gets closer. This is a stark reminder of the dangers of slurry gases not just within the shed but on the periphery too.Mr Colthart commented: “We are told time and again of how dangerous slurry gases can be, but many still don’t take heid. Even exposure to hydrogen sulphide for a short period of time can render you unconscious and it really isn’t worth the risk.“It is frustrating when time after time you read about death of cattle, and even worse farmers, and the devastating effect on families left behind after being exposed to slurry gas when a couple of hundred pounds spent would help protect them.“I’ve spoken to the company that services my detector and the dealer can count on one hand how many farmers over the years have enquired about them. He said it is the price that puts them off. Can you really put a price on a life? This has been worth every single penny spent and I would urge others to make the investment.Mr Colthart added: “There are different ones on the market, from basic ones to technical devices, with varying prices, it is worth having a look and seeing what suits your needs. It could save your life, like it has mine.”