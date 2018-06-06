Views on Official Veterinarians revalidation process needed

Views are being gathered on the training and revalidation system for Official Veterinarians following concerns that the current process could exacerbate capacity and capability issues.Seen as a critical section of the veterinary workforce, Official Veterinarians (OV) have told of frustrations surrounding the current training and revalidation process.An OV is the term used to describe private practice veterinarians who perform work on behalf of an EU member state.The work performed by Official Veterinarians is normally of a statutory nature (i.e. is required by law) and is often undertaken at public expense.Views are now being sought through a short survey, created by the British Veterinary Association (BVA), which asks OVs to confirm which qualification they currently hold or previously held.
They are also asked to give reasons if they have chosen to drop a particular qualification without revalidating it.BVA members have raised concerns about the OV training and revalidation process, with reasons including time, cost, a lack of relevance and duplication of learning across different modules cited for choosing not to renew their qualifications.The veterinary body plans to take the data and insights captured in the survey to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and make recommendations for how the system can be made more user-friendly and fit for purpose.'Critical role'John Fishwick, BVA President said Official Veterinarians have a "critical role" to play in upholding high standards of health and welfare across the supply chain, certifying products for export and safeguarding against disease and food fraud.“We are already aware that this area is facing significant challenges as Brexit is likely to drive up demand for product certification,” Mr Fishwick said.“It is particularly worrying to hear that members are finding the system both frustrating and resource-intensive.
“Losing skilled professionals now at a time when they are needed most would be a real waste of specialist knowledge and could leave gaps in the UK’s provision for responding to disease outbreaks and meeting export certification needs post-Brexit. “We understand and support the need to keep veterinary skills up to date, but the process for demonstrating this must be straightforward and proportionate.Mr Fishwick added: “BVA will ensure that all insights offered by respondents are raised with APHA with the aim of getting the system right for OVs working in the UK both now and in the future.”BVA members can access the survey here. The deadline for responding is 29 June 2018.