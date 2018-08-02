Views sought on future agricultural policy for Northern Ireland









Northern Ireland's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is to engage with the wider farming, food and environmental sectors on a possible future agricultural policy framework.Following any agreed transition period, the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) will no longer apply to NI once the UK leaves the EU.Measures will include new ways to support farms and improve the environment. The public has until 10 October to give their views.Northern Ireland is the last UK region to put possible framework measures out to consultation.Norman Fulton, Deputy Secretary, Food and Farming Group at DAERA said the EU's CAP payments have been important in sustaining the farming industry.“It is essential that the industry in NI is provided with some certainty in relation to future support arrangements in the shorter term,” Mr Fulton said.“There is also a need to develop a longer term agricultural policy framework and deliver a managed transition over a number of years.He added: “I would encourage all those with an interest to consider the framework document and to forward their views to the Department by 10 October 2018.”The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has welcomed the consultation. However, the union said that with time short, it is "frustrating" that Northern Ireland is the last UK region to put out a consultation.“We have to make sure that Brexit is an opportunity for farmers here," UFU president, Ivor Ferguson said.“We need a policy better suited to local conditions than the CAP, which had to accommodate 28 very different member states.“Our goal is a productive, sustainable and resilient farming industry, and this document is a good start to securing that,” said Mr Ferguson.The UFU said it is "essential" the local share of UK farm support remains the same as now, but farmers recognise the delivery model is going to change.It is also underlining the need for a "sensible and well-managed" transition period to new support structures with the potential to pilot new measures.