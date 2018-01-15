Walker punched Lake District farmer for moving his sheep, court hears

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Carlisle Crown Court has heard how 28-year-old Karl Page, who is a former Royal Marine, was told to wait by farmer Robin Taylforth as the sheep were being moved.But Mr Page then punched Mr Taylforth once in the face, which left him with facial fractures. The incident happened near Patterdale, Ullswater on May 21 last year.The assault happened moments before Mr Page had a row with his girlfriend.The court heard how Mr Taylforth was herding a number of sheep which had strayed on to an open pasture back to his farm.The farmer needed surgery after receiving three eye socket fractures and a displaced fracture to his left cheekbone due to the assault.He said he was left feeling "apprehensive" when people passed through his farm.The court also heard how Mr Page has accepted that in "hindsight he had done completely the wrong thing," admitted causing grievous bodily harm.Mr Page was ordered by Carlisle Crown Court on Friday (12 January) to pay Mr Taylforth £2000 compensation. He has also received an eight-month jail term suspended for two years.