Weetabix meets goal in sourcing wheat within 50 miles of its mill

A record-breaking hot dry summer, following a wet start and extended cold spell in April, created challenging growing conditions for the farmers who supply the food giant.In the end, 2018 has seen the earliest harvest in the company's 85-year history.Since 2010, weather permitting, Weetabix’s Growers Group of approximately 160 local farmers have provided the company's wheat.Hitesh Bhatia, Strategic Sourcing Manager at Weetabix said that thanks to the "hard work and dedication" of farmers, "every single one of the 365 grains found in each Weetabix biscuit will come from local farms"."We work closely with our Growers Group to secure the highest quality British wheat produced to the most responsible standards,” Mr Bhatia said.All 160 farms that provide Weetabix must lie within 50 miles of its factory in Burton Latimer, Northamptonshire.Farmer James Wheeler, whose farm supplies wheat through Gleadell to Weetabix said: “Being part of the Growers Group means we operate to strict protocols and work closely with Weetabix. This makes sure the very best British wheat makes it to breakfast tables.“In return, we get information to continuously improve our output. For example, for every truck of harvested wheat tipped at Weetabix’s manufacturing plant in Burton Latimer, we receive a text back that tells us key information about the quality of our grain. This helps us monitor our harvest output in real time.”Weetabix has produced its breakfast cereal from its Burton Latimer factory in Northamptonshire for over 80 years.