Welsh Tory's call for early BPS to help farmers cope with heatwave

Welsh Conservatives have called on the government to release funds from the Basic Payments Scheme in order to help farmers cope following the prolonged dry spell.Farmers across the UK have been suffering with the effects of the prolonged heatwave, with the Welsh Conservatives now calling for BPS payments to be released in October.It has led the Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) to say that the current and coming impacts of the weather on Wales’ farming industry should be a "key focus" for governments.This summer is on course to be one of the driest every recorded. Over the coming months, farmers across the UK are going to be placed under strain by the extreme weather.Welsh Conservatives Shadow Rural Affairs spokesperson, Andrew RT Davies AM said the Welsh government has so far "failed to deliver".
“In the past the Welsh Government has talked a good game on supporting the farming community, but has failed to deliver,” Mr Davies said.“However, the Welsh Government can now do something both concrete and immediate that will provide real help to Wales’ farming community – bring forward payment scheme funds from December to October.“This would help farmers cover the cost of animal feed and would assist with their winter cash flow.Mr Davies added: “A Welsh Government promise to open the Basic Payment Scheme window in October would be a huge shot in arm for the entire farming community in Wales as it battles the effects of this exceptional summer.”FUW President Glyn Roberts said that having alerted the Welsh and UK Governments to the "dire situation", the farming union said it was "disappointed" that its calls for an emergency meeting to discuss what actions can be taken have not yet been heeded.It follows news of the NFU explaining how crops are "being parched to the bone" as the heatwave cranks up a notch for most of this week.