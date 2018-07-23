Welsh dairy programme touted as a 'game changer' sees £6.5m investment

A programme considered to be a "game changer" for the Welsh dairy industry will see £6.5m invested in it over the next five years.The Dairy Improvement Programme will prioritise herd health planning and monitoring as well as expanding AHDB’s strategic farm initiative in Wales.The funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 was announced on the opening day of the Royal Welsh Show.AHDB Dairy Chairman, Gwyn Jones says the programme is a "game changer", which will help to release the full potential of their dairy herds.Herd health plans, which set out disease prevention, detection and management procedures will be developed as part of the programme applying a new whole farm holistic approach to take into consideration other influencing factors such as nutrition, genetics and the suitability of buildings.
Dairy farmers in Wales will be able to access support to raise their awareness of disease control and preventative measures from autumn 2018. Mr Jones continued: “Herd health and disease control underpin good performance on dairy farms and will help milk producers improve efficiencies and lift herd profitability.”AHDB will also expand their strategic dairy farm concept in Wales to help farmers learn from each other through regular on-farm meetings and sharing key performance data.“We know farmers learn best from other farmers and we will be working collaboratively with Farming Connect to make sure we complement their existing demonstration network and add value to delivery wherever possible,” said Mr Jones.