Welsh farmer who received threatening calls cleared over badger baiting links

52-year-old Evan Thomas, from Blaenau Ffestiniog, Gwynedd, denied the offence. The RSPCA subsequently dropped the case again him.The trial follows an investigation by the animal charity into alleged badger baiting and animal fighting on the farm.However, the trial of three others, including a 13-year-old boy, continues at Llandudno court.Defence solicitor Donald Roberts said Mr Thomas has had an "extremely traumatic" experience during the case, and his "unimpeachable" character had been brought into question.He explained that Mr Thomas received threatening phone calls due to the alleged offence.The RSPCA said it accepted that the farmer did not know about any alleged offences taking places on his farm.Badger baiting is a form of animal sport in which badgers are baited with dogs. A baiting session typically results in the death of the badger, and possibly serious injuries to the dogs.Badger baiting was outlawed in the United Kingdom as early as 1835, with the Cruelty to Animals Act.