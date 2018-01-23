Welsh farmers urged to hold politicians’ 'feet to the fire' on post-Brexit trade

A farming union has been told to hold politicians to account to make sure Welsh farming is not disadvantaged as part of the negotiations over the UK’s departure from the European Union.NFU Cymru President Stephen James, who will stand down in February, has used his last engagement to tell a special Brexit farming conference that the union must continue to put pressure on decision makers to deliver a Brexit deal that is productive for Welsh farming.Mr James told the conference, titled ‘Brexit: Shaping the Future of Welsh Agriculture’, that the union must "hold politicians’ feet to the fire on the crucial issue of trade".He said: “Many promises and assurances were made, during and after the referendum, about the apparent ease with which an attractive and favourable trade deal could be struck with the EU27.“A trade deal which sees our crucial exports fettered by tariff and non-tariff barriers will immediately put us at a disadvantage compared to our EU competitors, and we have to maintain the pressure on our politicians to ensure that such a situation is not allowed to come about.”'Lose out'Mr James said Wales must not "lose out on a penny" as a result of Brexit.He said if it were, then a "bare minimum" would be the continuation of the same level of funding from the UK Government as it currently receives from the EU.“Ensuring a fair and equitable allocation of future agricultural budget for Wales remains a key priority and as we continue to develop a new policy framework it is vitally important that policy makers recognise and accept the key principle that food production and the environment are not mutually exclusive,” Mr James explained.“We can increase environmental gain alongside increasing our productive capacity.” 'Many challenges to overcome'As part of his final public speech as NFU Cymru President, Mr James took the opportunity to look at the challenges and opportunities facing farmers in Wales.He added: “While I am positive for the future I am also realistic and I recognise that there are many challenges to overcome if we are to achieve our vision for a productive, profitable and progressive future for Welsh farming. Our future trading arrangement with the EU will be crucial and none more so than in Wales where are so reliant on this flow of agricultural products.“I believe that our interests are best served by the UK remaining within the EU Customs Union until such time as a comprehensive UK-EU free trade agreement can be agreed.“Farming is no different to any other business and possibly our biggest challenge at present is uncertainty over the future direction which hampers our ability to make clear investment and strategic business decisions.”
