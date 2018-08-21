Welsh farmers urged to speak up on proposals to end direct farm support

A farming union is urging all Welsh farmers to think carefully and respond to a government proposal to end direct farm support.The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) is urging farmers to attend one of its information evenings and hear about the Welsh government’s proposal to replace ‘single farm payments’ with a single agri-environment/‘public goods’ scheme.The ‘Brexit and our land: Securing the future of Welsh farming’ consultation, which closes on the 30th October 2018, proposes phasing out direct support for farmers by 2025.It proposes to replace them with ‘payments for public goods’, accompanied by a ‘resilience scheme’ aimed at farm business improvement and development.Scotland and Northern Ireland intend to keep direct farm payments, as does every country in the EU.But the FUW are now prompting Welsh farmers to think how they would fare in a world without direct farm support, when their counterparts in Scotland or Ireland continue to receive payments.
Glyn Roberts, FUW President said: “While farmers across the country are busy planning how to cope with the imminent winter shortages, it is important they take a longer view of their businesses given what the Welsh Government is currently consulting on.“In blunt terms, they propose replacing the Basic Payments which makes up around 80 percent of farm incomes with what is a souped up Glastir agri-environment scheme.”'Massive flow of funding'Mr Roberts said that while the EU is looking at strengthening the ‘active farmer’ criteria to ensure money goes to family farms, the Welsh government proposes making a future scheme open to anyone with land.The FUW said it believes this will lead to a "massive flow" of funding away from Wales’ rural economy to charities and big business.“Farmers, agricultural contractors, mechanics, feed merchants and anyone else with an interest in Wales’ rural economy should make their views clear by responding to the consultation," Mr Roberts added."Over the coming weeks the FUW will be hosting open meetings across Wales so people can discuss and respond directly to the proposals and I hope many of you will be there,” he said.
Open meetings• Anglesey: 18 September 2018, 7.30pm: Mona Cae Sioe,The Showground, Gwalchmai, Holyhead LL65 4RW• Breconshire and Radnorshire: 13 September 2018, 7.30pm: FUW Pavilion, RWAS Showground Llanelwedd, Builth Wells LD2 3NJ• Caernarfonshire: 12 September 2018, 7.30pm: Grwp Llandrillo Menai- safle Glynllifon,Caernarfon LL54 5DU• Carmarthenshire: 6 September 2018, 7.30pm: Halfway Inn, Nantgaredig, Carmarthen, SA32 7NL• Ceredigion: 5 September 2018, 7.30pm: Aberaeron Rugby Club, SA460JR• Denbighshire: 17 September 2018 , 7.30pm: Brookhouse Mill, Ruthin Road, Denbigh LL16 4WS, TBC• Flintshire: 10 September 2018, 7.30pm: Plas Hafod, Gwernymynydd, Mold CH7 5JB• Glamorgan: 11 September 2018, 7.30pm: Grove Golf Club, Porthcawl, CF33 4RP• Gwent: 10 September 2018, 7.30pm: Monmouthshire Livestock Market, Raglan,NP15 2BH• Meirionnydd: 3 September 2018, 7.30pm: Rugby Club, Dolgellau, LL40 1UU • Montgomeryshire: 6 September 2018, 7.30pm: Elephant & Castle, Newtown, SY16 2BQ• Pembrokeshire: 11 September 2018, 7.30pm: The Picton Centre, Haverfordwest, SA61 1UG
