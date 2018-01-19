West Oxfordshire councillors back balloon and lantern ban

The release of sky lanterns and helium balloons from West Oxfordshire District Council land could be banned after Cabinet members backed the proposal.Having reviewed a range of evidence suggesting the potential harmful effects of lanterns and balloons to wildlife and livestock along with the fire risk, councillors supported the move.Cllr Toby Morris, Deputy Leader of the Council, said: “There is growing evidence of the dangers to wildlife and the environment presented by the use of these apparently harmless items, the use of which has grown in recent years.“We are sending a statement that highlights these risks and hope residents will follow our example and prevent their use.”As well as the recommendation to not allow the release of balloons and sky lanterns on land owned or controlled by the Council, officers will be asked to contact Town and Parish Councils in the District asking them to introduce the policy on their land.Cllr Andrew Coles, who sits on the Council’s Environment Overview and Scrutiny Committee, added: “I am delighted this recommendation has gone forward and look forward to the policy being enforced in the near future.”Around Bonfire night last year, farmers urged councils across England and Wales to introduce a total ban on sky lanterns to avoid fires, harm to animals and littering.Over 60 local authorities have already introduced bans across the UK.A petition has been created to introduce an outright ban, which has totalled nearly 43,000 signatories and has a deadline of March 2018.'Devastating damage'NFU Deputy President Minette Batters said the farming union has heard from farmers about the "devastating damage" sky lanterns have caused to buildings and fields on their.She said farmers have told of "gruesome injuries" they can cause to livestock and other animals.“Simply put, all of these lanterns must land somewhere and while they may look pretty in the sky, they also become unnecessary litter across our beautiful countryside,” Ms Batters explained.“We have already seen numerous councils ban sky lanterns, who have rightly recognised the danger they pose, and I would encourage the remaining local authorities to follow the good examples set across the country.“The NFU would like to see a total ban of sky lanterns across England and Wales to safeguard property and animals.”
