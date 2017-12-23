Woman charged following sheep worrying incident in Scotland

A woman has been charged following a sheep worrying incident in Aberdeenshire, further highlighting the legal trouble dog walkers can face when livestock are attacked.Scotland Police Officers received a report on Tuesday (December 19) whereby several sheep at a farm at Gartly were injured.The owner of the dog was subsequently charged and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.Local Sergeant Ian Moeller said: "After being unable to stop the dog, unfortunately the farmer had no choice but to humanely destroy it to prevent any further injury to his flock."It's the last thing any famer would want to do however they are within their right to shoot dogs worrying sheep on their land as a last resort to prevent further injury." Shocking figures show more than 1,800 farm animals have been killed by dog attacks in the space of four years, according to a new report which highlights the blight of livestock worrying.Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953, if a dog worries sheep on agricultural land, the person in charge of the dog is guilty of an offence.'Completely tragic'Sergeant Moeller added: "Sheep worrying incidents are completely tragic for everyone involved - there is the financial and emotional impact on the farmer, the suffering caused to the animals and the worst case scenario is that a dog can end up being killed."The sad thing is these incidents could be completely avoided if dogs are kept on leads, kept under control and measures are put in place to ensure they can't escape when unsupervised."I would also ask dog owners who are walking and exercising their dogs in the countryside to ensure they are constantly under control and to avoid going into fields where livestock is grazing." Farmers have frequently stressed how important it is to recognise the devastating consequences of a dog attacking, chasing or even being at large in a field where sheep are kept. Anyone with concerns about livestock worrying can contact 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous.
Farminguk
FarmingUK
23 December 2017 09:54:51 23 December 2017 09:54:51 |Agri Safety,News,Sheep