Worcestershire farmer wins award for outstanding service to Holstein cattle









Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The Holstein UK Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates an individual who has shown considerable passion and commitment to the Holstein breed.This year, Holstein UK awarded the accolade to 88-year-old Alan Shufflebotham, who farms in Childswickham, near Broadway, Worcestershire with his Avondale herd.To receive this award the nominee had to have at least 20 years’ service to the breed and has been nominated by a member of Holstein UK.Alan worked on numerous dairy farms throughout his career before taking tenancy of his first farm in 1955. This comprised of 5.5 acres, 4 jersey cows and a poultry unit.In 1961, Alan took tenancy of a 172-acre farm in Derbyshire before moving onto a 325-acre farm in Worcestershire in 1965. Here, he built up a 200-pedigree Jersey cow herd and followers.Alan was unsuccessful in his application for a Nuffield Farming Scholarship to study Holstein cattle and milk production in North America, so instead he organised his own trip with fourteen others.It was during this time that he became convinced by the superiority of the North America Holstein cow. In 1973 he borrowed £25,000 from his bank, and Alan made a trip to Canada to purchase 61 in-calf heifers and a bull to establish the Avondale Herd.After 2 years he dispersed the Jersey herd to concentrate on the Holstein breed. He joined the Holstein Society and started showing cattle, winning Supreme Champion at both the National Holstein Show and Royal Show.Mike Miller, past Chairman of the West Midland Club said Alan has been fundamental in developing a high production herd of highly classified cow families.“Alan has made an outstanding contribution to the ‘Holsteinisation’ of the black and white breed in the UK through the importation of cattle from Canada,” Mr Miller said.“Alan is in his eighty eighth year, so it is wonderful to be able to honour him with this prestigious recognition, which he so worthily deserves.“When Alan changed to milking black and white cows, he had the foresight to import pure Holsteins from Canada. He has been a prominent member of the British Holstein Society and a very keen showman.Mr Miller added: “He also bred many bulls and together with Don Rowntree set up the Transatlantic Breeders Sale held at Avondale House which gave breeders the opportunity to purchase Canadian genetics without having to travel.”