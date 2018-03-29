World's fastest tractor capable of 87.2mph created by Top Gear team

The world's fastest tractor has been created by the Top Gear team, capable of driving to a record breaking 87.2mph.Named the Track-Tor for its road-burning performance, the 500bhp machine made its debut on Sunday’s episode of Top Gear, proving that tractors really don’t have to be slow.In the programme, Matt LeBlanc and the rest of the Top Gear team set a new Guinness World Record to become the fastest tractor in the world, beating the previous record of 80.87mph set in Finland in 2015.Matt LeBlanc, a tractor fan owning four of his own, turned his attention to the problem of these slow-moving vehicles, which often hold up traffic.The team decided that speed and power were essential, and the solution pointed to custom engineering.A 5.7-litre small block Chevy V8 engine, producing a colossal 500bhp, ensured that the Track-Tor can be driven fast both in the fields and on the road.
Huge 54-inch Super Swamper Bogger tyres from America were fitted to the rear wheels, while adjustable air suspension means that the whole machine can be raised to increase ground clearance.
While a normal tractor only has brakes on the rear wheels, the Track-Tor has them on all four, while a split hydraulic handbrake allows each rear wheel to be braked independently, which is ideal for off-road tomfoolery. LED lights from an Ariel Atom and bright orange Lamborghini-inspired paintwork are complemented by Matt’s wacky extras, including a rotating boot-cleaning brush, barometer and rack to accommodate wellies and spades.The Top Gear team put the Track-Tor through a series of demanding challenges and were impressed by its turn of speed and off-road capability.Unfortunately, when the Stig got hold of it, the Track-Tor was used to disrupt the filming of an episode of Countryfile, soaking presenter Ellie Harrison and drowning out presenter John Craven’s piece-to-camera in the process.The Track-Tor is currently on display in Beaulieu's World of Top Gear, located in the New Forest, alongside favourite vehicles from the world’s biggest motoring show.The Top Gear episode featuring the Track-tor, originally aired on Sunday 25 March, is available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer.