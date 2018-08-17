York council rejects plans for new 114,000 capacity poultry farm

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



City of York Council rejected plans for a the poultry farm in Rufforth, near York on Thursday (16 August),The farm could have held up to 144,000 birds at any one time.The Planning Officer dealing with the application had recommended that it should be refused.This decision was confirmed at a Planning Committee meeting on 16 August, where councillors voted to reject the proposal.The plans generated letters of objection, with local people and national organisations all speaking out against the new farm.The plans were originally recommended for refusal back in 2016, but these were withdrawn before they could be formally rejected.They were later re-submitted, but significantly reduced in size.