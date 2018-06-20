Young farmers needed to tell the farming story at Lord Mayor's Show

Passionate young farmers are needed to tell the farming story in one of the most popular historic civic pageants in the world.The NFU is launching a competition to find eight young farmers who will land starring roles representing British farming in the 2018 Lord Mayor’s show.Farmers aged between 18-30 are needed to take the 'Back British Farming' message to the streets of the City of London.The 803rd parade takes place on Saturday 10 November and is featured in a live BBC broadcast. The NFU will be joined by Massey Ferguson to support the Worshipful Company of Farmers in this year’s show.The entry will incorporate a tractor, combine harvester and food with the participants providing the heart and soul of the exhibit.
NFU Vice President Stuart Roberts said: “It’s always great fun having the young farmers with us at the Lord Mayor’s Show as it provides the perfect platform to engage with the watching crowds and let them know about farming’s role in producing their food and looking after the iconic British countryside.“We are hoping this competition, with the added incentive of a trip to the Massey Ferguson factory in France, will help showcase another group of young farmers who’re all enthusiastic and passionate about what they do – producing the nation’s food.”'Open dialogue'Hannah Binns, who was part of the young farmer group last year, said it is vital that the future generation of farmers open up a dialogue with the public about the provenance of food.“For me, participating in the Lord Mayor’s Show as the NFU North West representative was a once in a lifetime experience – after all it’s not every day that you escort a new tractor and combine down the narrow streets of the capital city live on national television,” Ms Binns said.“A particular highlight was seeing the enthusiasm the British public had for British farmers - from children high-fiving me to grown men taking selfies – and it was fantastic to see the public fully support the campaign and message we were promoting.”The NFU is asking for nominations for passionate young farmers who have made a contribution to the sector, aged 18-30.
Nominations close on Sunday 19 August and a shortlist of finalists will be drawn up for 31 August by a panel.