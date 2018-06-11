Young farmers to drive to Mongolia and back to raise funds for charity

Two young farmers are taking on a gruelling 15,000 mile round trip from the UK to Mongolia to raise awareness of mental health in agriculture.Jonathan Glen, an engineering student from Harper Adams University, is aiming to break the stigma surrounding mental health in agriculture.He will be taking on the gruelling Mongol Rally, a 15,000 mile round trip from the UK to Mongolia, along with friend and fellow student, Alan Walker.Jonathan will document his journey on social media. He posted his first video on his website last week, introducing himself, the car and why he is taking on such a huge challenge with the help of Alan.To make matters more challenging, the two students will be taking on the challenge in a 22-year-old refurbished Mazda MX-5 – a car not normally associated with challenges like the Mongol Rally.
The duo, who’ve dubbed themselves the “MX-Farmers”, are aiming to raise £5,000 for the Farming Community Network (FCN).Jonathan said: “Having had my own battle with mental health while farming, I appreciate the seriousness of their cause. The suicide rate in agriculture is nearly three times that of the accidental death rate.“In the UK, more than one farmer a week takes their own life. It comes down to charities like the FCN to be there for farmers who are struggling with mental health.“As well as fundraising, I will be documenting my emotional and mental journey through a video diary called ‘My Mental Journey’ to show how anyone could battle with mental health and how important it is to talk about it.”The rally, which begins on 15th July, will cover 22 countries in just eight weeks.To find out more about Jonathan and Alan’s mental adventure, visit their website or follow them on Twitter: @TheMXFarmers. To donate to their fundraising efforts, go to their JustGiving page