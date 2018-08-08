Young farmers to encourage Brits to eat lamb all year round

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



That’s the key call as Love Lamb Week returns for its fourth year from 1 to 7 September 2018.While tradition sees the country eating more lamb at Easter, Britain typically produces the highest volume of lamb during the last six months of the year, with a peak of supply from September through to December.While aiming to change tradition, 12 young sheep farmers also want to champion lamb and its sustainability.Two thirds of the breeding flock and some lambs are produced on Britain’s moorlands, marshlands and mountains.This land is classified by the EU as Less Favoured Areas (LFAs) but makes up some of the country’s most cherished landscapes.Isle of Man based young sheep farmer Kirree Kermode, aged 32, said he would like consumers to be aware that by buying lamb they’re also supporting the British countryside.“When people pick up a lamb leg steak in a supermarket, rugged coastlines and heather covered moorlands don’t typically spring to mind – but there’s a good chance that’s where the lamb they’re buying has been produced," he said.“On the Isle of Man we start lambing in April, with most of our produce ready for market in July."This helps us avoid the worst of the weather and get the most from the grass growth, with our lambs being almost 100 per cent grass fed.Mr Kermode added: "I’m proud to help people learn how important lamb is to our environment and our economy, and I’d encourage everyone to get involved with Love Lamb Week.”The week is an industry-wide initiative involving the Agriculture & Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), the National Sheep Association (NSA), the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), Red Tractor, HCC in Wales, LMCNI in Northern Ireland and QMS in Scotland.Bringing the support of NFU members and sheep farmers, Livestock Board Chairman, Richard Findlay said: “Farming in the heart of the North York Moors National Park, I’ve always believed helping shoppers understand that when they buy lamb they are helping to support our countryside.“Lamb is sustainably produced, and we’d like the country’s shoppers, chefs and supermarkets to help support our rural communities and rugged landscapes by buying lamb – cooking it isn’t difficult either, a lamb leg steak it can be on the plate in less than 30 minutes as part of a delicious recipe.”National Sheep Association Chief Executive, Phil Stocker said late in the year is a great time to buy flavoursome lamb."Just like daffodils in bloom, typically the further north in the country you go, the later in the year the lambs are ready for market because of the seasons and the length of our country," Mr Stocker said.“Tradition has conditioned us to buy lamb at Easter and in the spring, with many shoppers probably unaware that the volume of our home produced lamb increases towards the autumn."With Love Lamb Week landing in the first week of September, it’s a perfect time for our industry to remind people to eat lamb year round,” he added.