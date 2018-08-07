Young farmers to give 'powerful' voice to British food campaign

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The Love British Food campaign is working with young farmers to promote British food to consumers in the build-up to this year's British Food Fortnight.Running from 22nd September to 7th October, the campaign will team up with the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC) .Founder of Love British Food, Alexia Robinson said that collaborating with NFYFC "makes so much sense"."We are so lucky as an industry to have the most incredible network of inspirational young farmers, so many of whom are natural leaders with a strong voice in their communities and on social media, and who are the very best advocates for British food,” she said.Young farmer and NFYFC AGRI Chairman, James Hutchinson said the British Food Fortnight is a "great platform" to remind consumers of the high standard of British farming and to appreciate home produced foods.Mr Hutchinson said: "Working together, our Young Farmers’ Clubs have a powerful and influential voice nationally and I urge members to do what they can to support this campaign.”Earlier this year, Love British Food worked with fourteen young farmers in a ‘#BritishFoodisGreat’ social media campaign in the build-up to the key food shopping period of Easter.Now the NFYFC is asking YFC members from across the UK to get involved in phase two of the campaign.This includes a challenge for young farmers to do one thing to promote British food. This could be as simple as posting a tweet or displaying a #BritishFoodisGreat foam sign or banner at farm gate.For the more ambitious, it could include visiting their local school to give a talk; or helping a local establishment, such as their local pub, set up a new British supply chain.Josh Dowbiggin, Love British Food Farming Ambassador said: “I am incredibly passionate about British food and farming, so am really looking forward to working with NFYFC and encouraging other young farmers to get involved with the campaign.“We should all be proud to be involved with British food and farming and this gives us the opportunity to promote what we do.”