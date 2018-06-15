Young sisters win 'Farming Heroes' award for running farm after death of dad





Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



25-year-old Kirsty Budge and and 21-year-old Aimee won the prestigious award, now in its 30th year for their work at Bigton Farm in Shetland.The sisters took control of the family farm four years ago when their father Bryden died at the age of 46.The farm holds 200 Shetland cross ewes, 70 calving cows and produces barley.Their mother, Helen, said the young women have done it for their dad. She said: "I will never ever believe how much they have been able to, in the absolute depth of tragedy, to step up."They have stepped up to the mark and Aimee and Kristy have just accepted everything, absolutely everything, that has been thrown at them."As well as all that learning they have also had the grieving process to get through. It is a lot for them to take in," she added.The judges of the award were looking for a remarkable farmer or farming family who have helped make the countryside a better place through their heroic actions.This could be a lifetime achievement or a one-off event: helping a neighbour, influencing a community, or coming to the rescue of others. The winner is someone who has gone above and beyond to help others.The award is part of the 2018 BBC Food and Farming Awards, and TV presenters Adam Henson and Charlotte Smith were the judges for this category.Mr Henson said: "Kirsty and Aimee have not just stepped into the shoes of their father, they are pioneering farming in Shetland and if I could hire them I would."