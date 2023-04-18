NFU announces new chief executive amid 'critical time' for industry

NFU Scotland has today announced the appointment of John Davidson as its new chief executive, who takes the position during a 'critical time' for the industry.

Mr Davidson, who is the deputy chief executive at the industry body Scotland Food & Drink, replaces Scott Walker who stepped down from his post last year.

NFU Scotland President's Martin Kennedy said he "stood out as the ideal candidate to lead the organisation into our next chapter".

Mr Davidson joined Scotland Food & Drink in 2020 after a lengthy career in various senior roles across the Scottish government.

Well known across the farming and food industry, he has been instrumental in supporting the sector’s recovery following the UK's exit from the EU and the pandemic.

He has recently been leading the development of the new national food and drink strategy for Scotland, which aims to strengthen the resilience of the entire industry and grow its value and reputation domestically and internationally.

He will start his new role at NFU Scotland in June when he will become the 11th chief executive since the union’s formation in 1913.

NFU Scotland President, Martin Kennedy said: “His passion, energy, and vision for the organisation and for Scottish agriculture in general was inspiring.

“John is extremely well connected across the industry and has a tremendous grasp and understanding of government affairs.

"Above all, he has the personality and leadership skills we need to drive forward the business of NFU Scotland and lead our fantastic team in delivering the best possible outcome for our growing farming and crofting membership."

Mr Davison said he was 'delighted and honoured' to be joining NFU Scotland and leading it "at such a critical time for the industry".

“There are many challenges facing our farmers and crofters, but I genuinely believe the future for the industry is bright," he said.

“Agriculture is one of the world’s oldest and most important industries and is woven into the fabric of Scotland, making a substantial contribution to our economy, communities, and environment.

"It is absolutely vital that this is understood across all aspects of society, just as it is critical that the industry is given the support and conditions it needs to ensure a vibrant and profitable future with food production at its core.

"I look forward to working across the industry and beyond to achieve this.”