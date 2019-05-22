Arla's milk price for June unchanged

Farmers who supply Arla will continue to receive 30.23p per litre from June 2019

Dairy cooperative Arla has confirmed its price for conventional milk price will remain the same for June 2019.

Arla farmers will continue to receive 30.23 pence per litre for conventional milk and 41.98 pence per litre for organic milk.

Arla Foods amba board director, and farmer owner, Johnnie Russell, said the UK continues to experience strong growth in milk volumes compared to last year, however, overall European milk volumes remain at the same level.

“The organic market continues to experience pressure in some European markets. Across the commodity markets it’s a balanced picture with milk powder prices remaining steady with strong global demand underpinning the market,” he said.

“Continuing uncertainty in Europe is holding back fat prices and cheese prices are cautiously starting to move positively over the last few weeks.”

Mr Russell added: “It is being part of a strong European cooperative that has enabled us to hold our conventional milk price for the fifth month in a row.”

Arla farmers are paid on constituents via a manufacturing schedule. For ease of comparison, the liquid price is 29.06 pence per litre based on 4% fat and 3.3% protein.

The adjustment for organic farmers who have decided to use EU granted exceptions to use non-organic forage will remain as a deduction of 3€c/kg.

Manufacturing price based on every other day collection, top quality, one million litres,4.2% butterfat, 3.4% protein.