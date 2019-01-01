Login Register
Farmers call for more action to improve security of tenure

85% of all new Farm Business Tenancies is let for terms of five years or less

Mother and son sentenced after 84 cattle found in 'horrific circumstances'

Officers recalled how they encountered scenes of 'utter devastation'

Farmers urged to raise working capital by refinancing equipment

Farmers have been urged to raise working capital by refinancing equipment

Report urges banks to reward sustainable farming more

Banks should reward farmers who farm sustainably, report says

Over 200 sheep stolen from Dorset farm

Each sheep is valued at £95, bringing the total loss to over £20,000

Bid to extend use of metaldehyde slug pellet products unsuccessful

Slugs are a significant pest for agricultural and horticultural crop

58% of farm workers holding out for redundancy before switching careers

60% of agricultural workers complain of shrinking teams and workloads

Survey aims to shine light on conservation work by gamekeepers

It aims to gain an understanding of benefits game management contributes to UK

Business receives £1m bridging loan to complete large farmhouse

The business wants to complete the development of a large farmhouse

Competition launched to showcase 'exceptional quality' of British wool

The competition is designed to showcase the quality of British wool

Lower costs drive profits on UK's top dairy farms, report shows

The report shows a significant variation in cost between dairy farms

Overwhelming majority of vets want to progress livestock sustainability

89% of vets said they want to be more involved in livestock sustainability

Three cows survive after falling in underground slurry pit

Firefighters were called to the farm early in the morning to rescue the animals

Thousands of Moy Park staff to vote for potential strike

The union will be balloting members over 'unreasonable management demands'

Health and safety watchdog warns farmers over livestock risks

Each year a number of people are killed or injured in incidents involving cattle

Livestock worth £1.2m were savaged by dogs last year in UK

Livestock worrying attacks can result in horrific and often fatal injuries

