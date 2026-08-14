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Bluetongue and drought leave livestock farms facing mounting pressure
Union demands resignations as confidence in DAERA collapses
Spring barley yields head for record low as harvest struggles
Latest News
14 August 2026
Oat growers face 40-point checks as weather risks grow
14 August 2026
Farmers warned not to delay shearing over bluetongue fears
14 August 2026
Health hub helps hundreds of farmers access vital care
14 August 2026
Calls grow for broader review after 51 cattle destroyed in DAERA operation
13 August 2026
Men arrested over suspected illegal waste dumping at Cheshire farm
13 August 2026
Scottish produce gains ground as supermarkets step up sourcing
13 August 2026
OFC seeks next cohort of farming and rural leaders
13 August 2026
Pylon bill discounts welcomed but farm impacts raise concern
13 August 2026
Bluetongue spreads north as Scotland confirms second affected farm
13 August 2026
Pig producers lose £20 a head as margins plunge
13 August 2026
£1.9bn boost possible from more homegrown fruit and veg
12 August 2026
Sheepster leads as health and fertility shape Holstein rankings
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