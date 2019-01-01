85% of all new Farm Business Tenancies is let for terms of five years or less
Officers recalled how they encountered scenes of 'utter devastation'
Farmers have been urged to raise working capital by refinancing equipment
Banks should reward farmers who farm sustainably, report says
Each sheep is valued at £95, bringing the total loss to over £20,000
Slugs are a significant pest for agricultural and horticultural crop
60% of agricultural workers complain of shrinking teams and workloads
It aims to gain an understanding of benefits game management contributes to UK
The business wants to complete the development of a large farmhouse
The competition is designed to showcase the quality of British wool
The report shows a significant variation in cost between dairy farms
89% of vets said they want to be more involved in livestock sustainability
Firefighters were called to the farm early in the morning to rescue the animals
The union will be balloting members over 'unreasonable management demands'
Each year a number of people are killed or injured in incidents involving cattle
Livestock worrying attacks can result in horrific and often fatal injuries