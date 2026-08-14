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Oat growers face 40-point checks as weather risks grow

Oat growers face 40-point checks as weather risks grow

Farmers warned not to delay shearing over bluetongue fears

Farmers warned not to delay shearing over bluetongue fears

Health hub helps hundreds of farmers access vital care

Health hub helps hundreds of farmers access vital care

Calls grow for broader review after 51 cattle destroyed in DAERA operation

Calls grow for broader review after 51 cattle destroyed in DAERA operation

Men arrested over suspected illegal waste dumping at Cheshire farm

Men arrested over suspected illegal waste dumping at Cheshire farm

Scottish produce gains ground as supermarkets step up sourcing

Scottish produce gains ground as supermarkets step up sourcing

OFC seeks next cohort of farming and rural leaders

OFC seeks next cohort of farming and rural leaders

Pylon bill discounts welcomed but farm impacts raise concern

Pylon bill discounts welcomed but farm impacts raise concern

Bluetongue spreads north as Scotland confirms second affected farm

Bluetongue spreads north as Scotland confirms second affected farm

Pig producers lose £20 a head as margins plunge

Pig producers lose £20 a head as margins plunge

£1.9bn boost possible from more homegrown fruit and veg

£1.9bn boost possible from more homegrown fruit and veg

Sheepster leads as health and fertility shape Holstein rankings

Sheepster leads as health and fertility shape Holstein rankings


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