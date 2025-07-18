Beef output down 8% in June – but lamb production leaps in June

UK beef production slumped while lamb output surged in June, as contrasting supply dynamics reshaped the red meat market.

The data reveals a tightening supply of cattle across the UK, contrasted by a strong seasonal uplift in lamb throughput driven by new season lambs.

Beef production for June stood at 70,000 tonnes, representing an 8% decline (5,900 tonnes) from May and a 5% fall (3,900 tonnes) compared to June 2024.

The year-to-date total now sits 4% lower than last year at 445,000 tonnes, according to AHDB analysis.

“UK beef production has been below 2024’s level for every month of 2025 so far,” said Tom Spencer, analyst at the levy board.

Prime cattle slaughter fell by 15,000 head (8%) month-on-month, underscoring the tight supply outlook.

Carcase weights also dipped, averaging 2.5kg less than in May and 1.9kg lighter than a year ago.

This reflects “variable forage conditions and recent falls in the beef price,” according to Mr Spencer, who also noted a possible increase in dairy-bred cattle contributing to lower weights.

Cull cow slaughter was largely unchanged at 41,300 head in June but remains down 3,000 head compared to last year.

Analysts suggest strong milk prices and manageable feed costs are encouraging retention in the dairy herd.

In contrast, sheep meat production rose to 23,000 tonnes in June, up 3% on May and 9% higher than the same month in 2024.

Mr Spencer said: “The year-on-year uplift is likely driven by continued higher carryover from 2024 and the arrival of new season lambs on the market.”

Clean sheep slaughter increased by 42,000 head (5%) from May, and by 75,300 head (9%) year-on-year, in line with seasonal trends and improved availability following strong lambing performance.

Despite this, cull ewe throughput remains subdued. Year-to-date figures (Jan–Jun) are down 6% (39,000 head), likely linked to a 5% reduction in the breeding flock reported by Defra in December 2024. A later lambing season may also be delaying ewe marketing.

Carcase weights for clean sheep dropped 0.6kg to 20.4kg in June as new season lambs dominated, though this was still 0.5kg heavier than in June 2024.

Auction market reports indicate “an influx of lighter, leaner lambs,” as producers aim to optimise sale weights amid firm, if lower, prices.

Slower grass growth in parts of the country may also be contributing to earlier offloading.