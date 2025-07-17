Substantial Lake District farming estate hits market for £3.2m

A rare opportunity to acquire a substantial farming estate on the edge of the Lake District has emerged, with the picturesque Broadgate Estate now up for sale at a guide price of £3.2m.

Coming to market for the first time, the estate spans 484 acres and includes a traditional six-bedroom farmhouse, a listed four-bedroom mill cottage with annexe, and a range of traditional and modern farm buildings.

The farmland extends to about 413 acres, made up of 90 acres of productive meadowland capable of producing good yields of conservable grass, 161 acres of permanent pasture and 161 acres of hill and rough grazing.

The property, located near Millom in Cumbria, also offers potential for the development of a low ground shoot, according to estate agency GSC Grays.

"The amenity and Natural Capital are valuable components of this lovely estate," said John Coleman, head of farm agency at GSC Grays.

The landholding is being offered either as a whole or in seven separate lots. It has historically been operated around a central farm tenancy, which is set to conclude in September 2025, in addition to three separate grazing agreements.

Included within the estate are 63 acres of woodland, ranging from amenity to more commercially managed areas, largely composed of native hardwoods with prominent stands of oak and sycamore.

The main residence is a traditional stone-built, two-storey farmhouse, set within spacious garden grounds and complemented by a separate barn and various outbuildings.

Nearby, Twaites Mill Cottage offers a stone-built four-bedroom dwelling overlooking Black Beck, situated adjacent to the historic mill buildings.

Also forming part of the estate is the former Thwaites Mill Yard, which includes a yard area, young native woodland, a large general-purpose shed, and further outbuildings.

The site is seen to have significant development potential, subject to planning permission and the approval of the National Park Authority.

Low Broadgate Steading, another section of the property, features a collection of buildings including a byre and a two-storey barn with a dovecot.

While no planning permission has yet been sought, these buildings are thought to offer strong potential for residential conversion.

The estate’s value is also underpinned by its environmental credentials. The use of traditional farming methods has preserved a high level of natural capital across the land, supporting biodiversity and offering further development scope through environmental schemes and sustainable land use.

Broadgate Estate is on the market for offers of £3,180,000.