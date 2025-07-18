Highland farm with sea views and hydro scheme hits market

A picturesque Highland sheep farm with sweeping sea views, extensive land, and a working hydro scheme is now for sale in Sutherland.

Clynemilton Farm, located just two miles north of Brora, is being marketed by Galbraith with offers over £2 million invited.

The farm extends to approximately 947 acres and includes a traditional farmhouse, a range of outbuildings and crofted and non-crofted land.

It also includes varied native woodland, a hydroelectric scheme, and two derelict cottages with development potential, subject to planning.

Rod Christie, a partner with Galbraith, said the farm was a "superb landholding, offering an idyllic rural lifestyle".

“This is a special property offering the opportunity to take on a mixed landholding with grazing land, an established hydro scheme and potential for development of the two derelict cottages, which is interesting given the location, on the route of the North Coast 500.

(Photo: Galbraith)

“The lovely farmhouse is spacious and well-presented throughout and the house and garden have beautiful coastal views.

"In addition, the property offers easy access to the beaches of Sutherland and the amenities of Brora. This is a superb landholding, offering an idyllic rural lifestyle.”

The farmland includes around 781.53 acres of owner-occupied crofted hill ground, with native woodland planted in sections in recent years.

(Photo: Galbraith)

There are approximately 139.83 acres of in-bye ploughable and permanent pasture, plus about 17.8 acres of mixed woodland.

The pasture is predominantly graded 3.2, with some areas rated 5.1 and 5.3, and the land spans elevations from 5m to 350m above sea level with a south-facing aspect. Foreshore rights are also understood to be included in the sale.

Farming operations have focused on finishing a flock of around 700 sheep. The in-bye land is currently let under grazing agreements until 30 September 2025.

A key feature of the property is its 99kW hydroelectric scheme, installed in 2014 and connected to the Clynemilton Burn.

The power generated is used for the farmhouse and steading, with surplus energy exported to the national grid. The system also receives Feed-in Tariff payments until 2034.