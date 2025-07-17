£200k grants open to help Scottish farmers boost skills and biodiversity

Farmers in Scotland can now apply for up to £200,000 a year in funding to strengthen agricultural skills and drive environmental improvements.

Applications opened this week, with Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie confirming that the fund will now consider multi-year agreements.

This move is aimed at giving farmers greater certainty and longer-term support, subject to annual budget confirmation.

Since its launch in 2015, the Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund (KTIF) has backed a range of initiatives designed to promote skills development, business efficiency, and on-farm sustainability.

Past projects supported by the fund include a livestock skills development programme in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.

Others explored a specialist training courses for crofters, while a project on the Isle of Bute highlighted the productivity benefits of improved calving intervals.

This year's fund is expected to play a key role in Scotland’s climate response and biodiversity goals, while helping agricultural communities future-proof their businesses and practices.

Minister Fairlie said: “Since this fund was launched in 2015 it has been supporting the agricultural industry to share really important skills and lessons learned across farming networks.

"The KTIF is well placed to support tackling the climate emergency through restoring and preserving biodiversity and ecosystems, promoting resource efficiency, improving water and soil management, and preventing and controlling pollution.

“Working with farmers, we want to do what we can to give them as much stability as possible, with multi-year applications allowing them to better plan for the future and help them try new ways to make farming and food production as sustainable as possible.”

More information on how to apply is available through the Scottish government’s agriculture support portal.