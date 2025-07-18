One in five farmers still without decent internet, survey finds

Farmers across Britain are still battling poor broadband and mobile signal, leaving many cut off from essential services and business tools, a new survey has revealed.

The NFU’s new digital access survey paints a stark picture of the digital divide facing rural communities: over one in five respondents reported broadband speeds of less than 10Mbps—compared to a national average of under 1%.

Just 22% said they had reliable mobile signal across their entire farm, while nearly 10% of those surveyed reported no access to 4G or 5G at all.

Only a third—33%—have access to fibre broadband, significantly below the nationwide average of 57%, according to the survey of nearly 700 farming businesses.

The overwhelming majority of farmers consider digital connectivity crucial to their operations, with 98% stating that mobile signal is important to their business and 91% saying the same of broadband.

These challenges come as government targets for rural connectivity are delayed. The national deadlines for rolling out gigabit-capable broadband and 5G coverage have been pushed back from 2030 to 2032.

While the Shared Rural Network remains on schedule for completion by the end of 2025, full operator compliance and rollout will not be complete until 2027.

The NFU warned that these delays risk leaving farming communities increasingly isolated—especially as the government pushes ahead with plans to switch all landlines to digital by 2027, a change that will depend on reliable broadband and mobile infrastructure.

Despite the difficulties, there are some signs of progress. Ultrafast broadband is now reaching 12% of respondents, and more farmers are adopting modern agri-tech solutions such as cloud-based platforms and GPS tools to improve efficiency.

In light of the survey results, the NFU is urging the government to accelerate digital improvements in rural areas. It is calling for the Shared Rural Network to be prioritised to ensure reliable mobile coverage reaches all communities while fibre broadband continues to roll out.

The union also wants government to support all broadband technologies, not just fibre, highlighting the potential of cost-effective alternatives like fixed wireless and mobile broadband for remote and hard-to-reach farms.

Additionally, it is calling for rural-specific digital skills training to be built into national programmes to ensure all farmers can take full advantage of digital tools.

NFU vice president Rachel Hallos emphasised that government messaging has long linked food security to national security—but said this cannot be achieved without properly equipping farmers.

“Reliable broadband and mobile coverage are not optional – they are essential for running efficient, productive farms and ensuring safety in some of the most isolated parts of the country. If a farmer can’t call for help in an emergency, the consequences can be serious.”

Ms Hallos warned that the lack of digital infrastructure is holding the sector back. While the NFU supports the funding commitments outlined in the Spending Review, she cautioned that delays to rollout “risk leaving rural farms disconnected for longer.”

“This isn’t about asking for special treatment - it’s about fairness. Rural businesses, families and communities deserve the same opportunities as everyone else – and that starts with being properly connected.”