Australian farmer made 'final call' to wife after becoming trapped in auger

The Queensland farmer remains in intensive care (Photo: GoFundMe)

Funds are being raised to help an Australian farming family after a man made his 'final call' to his wife while his legs were trapped in an auger.

Gavin Boekel, who farms in Coleyville, southeast Queensland, became trapped for over three hours in an auger machine on May 14 2019.

The father-of-five, whose legs were 'hacked to pieces' as he became stuck in the machine's blades, prepared to say goodbye to his wife and children as he thought he was going to die.

“He said 'I'm stuck, I love you – thank you for being the mother of my children',” wife Rachelle Boekel told the Gatton Star.

Mr Boekel was eventually rescued by firefighters. He was airlifted to hospital to receive emergency intensive treatment.

Following the incident, one leg was severed below the knee and the other crushed. He also broke his back in seven places and cracked his pelvis.

The farmer remains in intensive care following the amputation of his leg, and only came off life support earlier this week.

The family are now looking to raise funds via an online page so they are able to see him more regularly as the hospital is a two hour drive from the farm.

The funds would also cover rent and school uniforms for the children.

Mrs Boekel said on a Facebook post: “My husband and father of 5 beautiful kids didn't come home on his birthday to see his five children get his birthday present or cut the cake.

“It breaks my heart to see my kids' hearts get destroyed, our youngest girl is four years old.”

It follows a similar incident in the US, where Nebraska farmer Kurt Kaser resorted to cutting his own leg off with a pen knife after his foot slipped into a grain auger.