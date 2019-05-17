Brexit survey to assess Scottish farmers' confidence levels

NFU Scotland President Andrew McCornick said the union is pushing government for free and frictionless trade

A new Brexit survey seeks to gain a clear picture of what Scottish farmers' confidence is like as uncertainty over the future of the country grows.

The survey, spearheaded by NFU Scotland, wants to identify how best to support its 9,000 members through a time of great change.

The results of the survey will also give the union a clearer mandate on lobbying priorities as it continues to negotiate with the government on Brexit and a new agricultural policy for Scotland.

The Brexit Member Confidence survey is available to complete online and will close at 10am on Monday, 17 June.

NFU Scotland President Andrew McCornick said the union is pushing government for free and frictionless trade, access to a non-UK workforce and a new agricultural policy post-Brexit.

“Despite the best efforts of NFU Scotland and the wider business lobby, there remains little certainty as to what the business landscape for Scottish farm and croft businesses will be outside of the EU.

“That is why the results of this survey will send a clear, unequivocal message to decision-makers about how business confidence has been impacted by the Brexit process to date,” he said.

The survey follows NFU Scotland saying how a no-deal Brexit scenario is 'not an option' for Scottish farmers.

Mc McCornick said leaving the EU without a deal would be 'catastrophic' because there would be no trade deals and no labour movements from the EU.

Results of the survey will be released on 20 June at the Royal Highland Show. The date marks almost three years since the historic referendum on membership of the European Union on June 23, 2016.