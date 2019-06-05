Competition asks pupils to design a futuristic farming machine

The NFU says the competition is a 'great way' to reconnect children with their food

A national primary school competition has set three new farming challenges as it returns after a successful debut which saw more than 1,000 schools take part.

Farmvention, spearheaded by the NFU, inspires schoolchildren to use Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths skills to overcome some of the day-to-day problems farmers face.

This time, schools will be challenged to design a unique clothing product using British wool, a healthy street food dish which celebrates a British ingredient and a farming machine for the year 2040.

Each challenge will also require pupils to submit an advertisement that explains the benefits of the product, both for the shopper and the environment.

NFU President Minette Batters said the competition is a 'great way' to reconnect children with their food and get them thinking about rural life.

“The real-life context also helps children to get stuck in to key subjects such as science and technology.

“This year we’ve taken the competition even further by incorporating an advertisement to reflect British farmers’ main priorities – caring for the environment and delivering for the public. ”

She added: “The enthusiasm we received from both pupils and teachers for the launch last year was truly overwhelming. I can’t wait to get the competition running again and see what this year’s Farmventors come up with.”

Nine winners will be selected to showcase their designs at the Houses of Parliament next year and will receive a prizes including fully funded farm visits.

Entries are open from 9 September until 23 December 2019.